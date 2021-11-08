Delhi's air quality still in 'severe' category with overall AQI of 432

-
The air quality in various parts of the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe category', informed the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) on Monday.
As per SAFAR's analysis, an overall air quality index (AQI) of 432 was reported in the national capital today morning.
According to the government agencies, an AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 are marked as severe/hazardous.
The city had recorded an AQI of 436 (severe category) on Sunday morning.
SAFAR, in its daily bulletin, informed that currently, the AQI is still in the 'severe' category because of the large influx of stubble related pollutants which appears to be due to the much higher effective fire count observed than that assumed in the SAFAR model for forecasting.
AQI is forecasted to improve but stay in the high end of the 'very poor' to the 'severe' category in the next two days.
Delhi University's North Campus area reported an AQI of 466, Pusa road reported an AQI of 427, IIT Delhi reported an AQI of 441 and Lodhi road area reported an AQI of 432.
People are advised to avoid all outdoor physical activities and move to indoor activities. If anyone is suffering from asthma, they should keep relief medicine handy, as per the SAFAR advisory.
