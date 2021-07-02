Special drive launched to bring more farmers under PM crop cover scheme

-
ALSO READ
Inadequate cover
Pending crop insurance claims to be paid by March-end: Raj minister
Fasal Bima Yojana mitigated risk, benefitted crores of farmers: PM Modi
Tomar says 290 million farmers enrolled so far under crop insurance scheme
28 states/UTs start lifting grains for free distribution under PMGKAY
-
In a major farmer outreach, the government on Thursday launched a special drive to enrol more cultivators under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
A week-long drive, starting July 1, will cover all notified areas under the kharif 2021 season with special focus on 75 aspirational districts where crop insurance penetration is low.
PMFBY, launched on January 13, 2016, aims to provide a comprehensive risk solution to farmers at the lowest uniform premium across the country.
Launching the special drive, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said so far 29.16 crore farmers have insured their crops under the PMFBY.
More than Rs 95,000 crore worth of claims have been provided to farmers since the launch of the scheme, against the total premium of Rs 17,000 crore paid by them, he said.
However, there is a need to expand the scheme in the country so that the crop insurance coverage can be increased and more farmers get benefits, an official statement quoted the minister as saying.
Tomar also urged state governments and other stakeholders such as banks and insurance companies to work together and reach out to the farmers in these identified 75 aspirational districts.
He also urged the farmers to come forward and enjoy the benefits of crop insurance and become self-sufficient in times of crisis.
The minister flagged off Information Education Communication (IEC) mobile vans to engage with farmers on PMFBY during the week-long drive.
He also launched a PMFBY e-brochure, FAO booklet and a guidebook to assist farmers and on ground coordinators to understand the scheme, its benefits and the process of crop insurance.
From getting enrolled under the scheme to ways to claim crop insurance under various circumstances to grievance redressal and reporting crop loss -- all will be explained to farmers through on-ground and digital initiatives.
The campaign will also bring out stories of beneficiary farmers who have not only benefited from the scheme but helped the entire farming community through their thought-leadership.
Along with the farmers in tribal areas and aspirational districts, the campaign will engage women farmers as well.
The virtual event was attended by Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and other senior officers of the ministry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU