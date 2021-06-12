4 including 2 civilians, 2 cops killed in Sopore militant attack

-
Two civilians and two policemen were killed and 7 others were injured on Saturday in a militant attack on the security forces in J&K's Sopore town.
Earlier reports had said only one civilian was injured in this incident.
Police said two civilians and 2 policemen were injured when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Sopore town. Later they succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital during treatment.
"Four policemen and 3 civilians were also injured in this attack which took place in the main market of Sopore town," police said.
"Reinforcements have reached the spot to carry out searches. The area has been cordoned off", police said.
Reports reaching here said that the militants targeted a vehicle of the local police with a grenade in the main market of Sopore town.
