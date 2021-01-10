LeT hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, militant associate held

-
ALSO READ
Terror associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore
LeT associate held in J-K's Awantipora, incriminating materials recovered
Militant, believed to be Pakistani affiliated to LeT, killed in Baramulla
LeT behind Monday's attack on CRPF personnel in J&K: IGP, Kashmir
2 CRPF personnel killed, 3 injured in J&K; IGP says LeT to blame
-
Security forces on Sunday busted a hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested a militant associate in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Based on credible input regarding the presence of LeT militants in a hideout located in a house in Chandhara Pampore village of the south Kashmir district's Awantipora area, security forces launched a search operation early this morning, a police officer said.
During the search, the hideout was unearthed in a cowshed and subsequently destroyed, he said.
The militant associate of LeT, identified as Adil Ahmad Shah, a resident of Chandhara Pampore, was also arrested, he added.
Incriminating material and a cache of ammunition including 26 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from the hideout, the officer said.
A case has been registered in the matter, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU