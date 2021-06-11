Dilip Kumar discharged, Saira Banu asks fans to pray for his health

-
ALSO READ
Legendary actor Dilip Kumar stable, should be discharged in 2-3 days
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar to remain in hospital, to be discharged tomorrow
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness
Has Diljit Dosanjh changed Bollywood?
-
Acting legend Dilip Kumar was discharged from a hospital here on Friday, five days after he was hospitalised due to episodes of breathlessness.
The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Sunday.
"With the blessings and prayers of all of you, Dilip Sahab is going to his home from hospital. Your immense love and affection always touches the heart of Sahab, a post on the official Twitter handle of Kumar read.
The tweet was shared by the cinema icon's family friend, Faisal Farooqui.
The veteran was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion -- a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure on Wednesday.
Kumar's wife, veteran actor Saira Banu said doctors have advised him to continue to take antibiotics.
"The fluid has been removed and he took a rest in the hospital for few days. Now we are going home. Pray for his good health and pray that he should he alright," Banu told reporters after the actor was discharged from the hospital at around 12:45 PM.
"Doctors have said that he should continue to have antibiotics through IV. You all please pray for his health," she added.
Kumar was initially supposed to be discharged on Thursday but the family and the doctors decided to let him rest in the medical facility for another day.
The Hindi cinema veteran, whose career spans over five decades with hits like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.
Kumar's last big screen appearance was the 1998 film "Qila.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU