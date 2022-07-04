4 injured after bus catches fire in Bhubaneswar; admitted to hospital

Four passengers were injured after a bus caught fire near the Baramunda bus stand in on Monday.

The mishap occurred early in the morning when the private bus on its way to from Phulbani caught fire after it collided with a culvert on the service road beneath Baramunda overbridge near the Baramunda bus stand.

The fire station staff of immediately reached the spot with three firefighters to control the fire.

The wounded passengers were admitted to the hospital.

All other passengers were reported safe and had a providential escape.

