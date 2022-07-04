4 killed, 7 injured in lightning strike incidents in Uttar Pradesh

-
Four persons were killed and seven others injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.
According to reports, Sampat, 32, and his wife Bhula Devi, 30, died on Sunday evening after they were struck by lightning while sowing paddy in a field in Semra Nagrauli village.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), P.L. Maurya said that three other workers were injured in the incident.
In another incident in Kevalpurva village, Sanjay and his daughter Shalini took shelter from the rain under a tree and were struck by lightning on Sunday evening. While Sanjay died, Shalini was injured, Maurya added.
Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were injured in Seepatpur village after lightning hit them on Sunday evening.
Another unidentified person was also killed in similar circumstances.
The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the injured persons have been hospitalised.
The SDM said that the district administration will provide Rs four lakh as financial compensation to the kin of the deceased victims from the State Disaster Relief Fund.
