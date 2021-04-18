42 die from coronavirus in Rajasthan as state reports record case spike

-

Forty-two more people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Sunday as a record 10,514 cases surfaced, the highest so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state last year.
The infection has killed 3,151 people in Rajasthan, which has reported 4,14,869 infections so far, according to a health bulletin.
Meanwhile, shops and offices, except those dealing in essential services, remained closed due to a weekend curfew imposed by the state government to check the coronavirus spread.
Two Congress MLAs--Amin Kagzi and Krishna Pooniatoo tested positive for the virus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished them speedy recovery.
With fresh infections, the number of active cases in the state stood at 67,387, the bulletin said.
Of the 42 deaths on Sunday, 13 were reported in Kota, seven in Jodhpur, four each in Jaipur and Udaipur, three in Bikaner, two each in Alwar and Churu, one each in Bharatpur, Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Nagaur, Rajsamand and Sikar.
The maximum 1,963 infections surfaced in Jaipur, 1,695 in Jodhpur, 1,116 in Kota, 1,001 in Udaipur, 550 in Bhilwara, 546 in Alwar, 350 each in Ajmer and Bundi, 330 in Bikaner, 201 in Dungarpur and 197 in Sikar.
According to the bulletin, 3,084 more patients recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of cured people to 3,44,331.
