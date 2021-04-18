Kerala sees over 18,000 new coronavirus cases, biggest spike so far

: Kerala logged 18,257



new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths on Sunday, pushing the infection load to 12.39 lakh and toll of fatalities to 4,929.

The report comes amid a state government directive to all domestic travellers coming to the State to undergo RT-PCR tests.

As many as 4,565 people have been cured with the total recoveriestouching 11,40,486.

The total number infected so far has reached 12,39,424, said an official press release.

The active cases have mounted to 93,686 while the toll climbed to 4,929 with 25 new fatalities.

Ernakulam continued to record the highest number of fresh cases (2,835), Kozhikode (2,560) followed by Thrissur, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad.

As part of mass testing in the state, 3,00,971 samples were collected on Friday and Saturday. In the last 24 hours, 1,08,898 samples were tested and the positivity rate was 16.77 per cent.

So far, 1,42,71,741 samples have been tested, the release said.

Of the positive cases, 67 were health workers, 269 from outside the State and 16,762 infected through contact.

At least2,37,036 people are under observation, including11,353 in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government issued an order directing that all domestic travellers to the State should undergo SARS- CoV-2 RT-PCRtest within 48 hours prior to entering it or immediately after reaching it.

Those undertaking RTPC tests on arrival should be in room isolation at their respective places of stay till the test report is available.

If tested positive, the person should seek medical attention.

If negative, the person should follow all guidelines, including wearing of masks, observing physical distancing.

Those who do not undergo the RT-PCR test would have to remain in isolation for 14 days.

International travellers should continue to follow the present protocol at the airports upon arrival, the order said.

The government has released Rs 5 crore to each of all the district collectors to carry out all curative, control and preventive activitiesagainst infection as was done in 2020- 21.

