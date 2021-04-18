Maharashtra: Record 85 deaths in Nagpur; Covid tally rises by 7,107

-
Nagpur on Sunday reported a
record 85 COVID-19 deaths, while the day also saw 7,107 cases being added to the district's tally, an official said.
The caseload here stands at 3,23,106, including 6,273 deaths, while the recovery count rose by 3,987 to touch 2,47,590, he added.
The district has an active caseload of 69,243, he said.
With 26,792 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nagpur reached 19,96,854, the official said.
