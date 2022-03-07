42 of 43 Meghalaya students returned from Ukraine, one stayed back: CM

-
Forty-two of the 43 students from Meghalaya have returned to India from war-torn Ukraine, while one chose to stay back in neighbouring Poland with his relatives, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday.
He said one student from Meghalaya returned to India in the morning.
"Out of 43 students, 42 have safely reached India 1 student landed this morning and the other resident decided to stay in Poland with his relatives," he tweeted.
The chief minister thanked the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their hard work and continued support.
