BMC notice to Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow for 'unauthorised' alterations

The Shiv Sena-controlled BMC has sent a notice to Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane's bungalow in Mumbai for alleged unauthorised alterations carried out there, sources in the civic body said on Monday.
In the notice, issued on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the bungalow owner to show sufficient cause within seven days as to why such alterations should not be removed.
The BMC's notice has mentioned unauthorised change of use in the basement and seven of the eight floors of the bungalow (except seventh floor).
A team of civic officials had last month inspected the bungalow, named 'Adhish', in the upscale Juhu area here for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms.
The notice has been served under section 351(1) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888.
In the notice, issued by a designated officer of the K-West ward, the BMC said the changes carried out at the bungalow were not in line with plans approved by the civic body.
I, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by section 351 (1A) of the said act, direct you to show sufficient cause, by a statement in writing subscribed by you or by an agent duly authorised by you in that behalf and addressed to the undersigned and delivered within 7 days from the receipt of this notice, as to why the said building or work shall not be removed or altered or pulled down or the use of restored, the officer said.
The notice asked the bungalow owner to show sufficient cause to prove that the work/s mentioned is/are carried out in accordance with provisions of sections 337/342 and 347 of the MMC Act.
It should be noted that if you fail to show sufficient cause as directed above, the said building or work will be removed/altered/pulled down/use of premises restored, at your risk and cost, and you may be prosecuted under section 475A of the said Act, which is punishable with imprisonment and fine, the notice said.
Narayan Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader, is a bitter critic of his former party and its head, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
