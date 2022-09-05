5 killed, one missing in J&K Doda district's two separate road accidents

Five persons were killed on Monday and one went missing in two in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Police sources said that a private car went out of the driver's control and fell into a gorge near Pul Doda.

"Four persons, including a couple and a mother and her son were killed and one person was injured in this accident. The injured were shifted to hospital.

"In another accident, a private car on the way from Pul Doda to Bhaderwah town dropped into a gorge at Mughal market Parnoo.

"One person died on the spot in this accident and another person was injured. The driver of the car is still missing," sources said.

--IANS

sq/dpb

