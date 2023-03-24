JUST IN
Police detain DK Shivakumar, others over Rahul Gandhi conviction row
Ocean security must be strengthened as most drugs are shipped in Pak: Shah
India committed to end tuberculosis by 2025: PM lauches TB-Mukt Panchayat
PM Modi likely to flag off Northeast's first Vande Bharat on April 14
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Chhattisgarh's Surguja, no damage reported
RS adjourned till 2.30 pm amid uproar by ruling, opposition members
SC directs all convicts released during pandemic to surrender in 15 days
Infiltration bid foiled in Jammu Kashmir's Karnah, one intruder killed
Case registered in Delhi over protest at Indian High Commission in London
14 parties move SC against misuse of agencies; court to hear plea on Apr 5
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
What is Interpol's 'red notice' list; What Choksi's removal from it mean?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

50% of respiratory problem cases hospitalised in 2 months are of H3N2: Govt

An ICMR survey has shown that 50 per cent of the respiratory infection cases admitted to hospitals in over two month are of H3N2 influenza, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday

Topics
health news | healthcare

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

black fungus, infection, coronavirus, covid

An ICMR survey has shown that 50 per cent of the respiratory infection cases admitted to hospitals in over two month are of H3N2 influenza, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

A total of 1,161 cases of H3N2, which is a subtype of seasonal influenza virus, have been reported between January 1 and March 20, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

She said most of these cases showed symptoms of cough and fever.

The minister said H3N2 is a viral respiratory infection and antibiotics have no role in its treatment.

However, she added, sometimes in a respiratory infection a bacterial infection may also occur and therefore physicians may prescribe an antibiotic to take care of the secondary bacterial infection.

According to the data shared by her, Delhi (370) reported the highest number of H3N2 cases followed by Maharashtra (184), Rajasthan (180) and Karnataka (134).

Pawar said the Health Ministry is monitoring the situation and taking steps to support states and UTs in management of influenza cases, including H3N2, which include issuing an advisory for closely following the trend of influenza-like illness (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

The ministry has asked states and UTs to monitor the proportion of SARI cases among all infection cases and refer sufficient number of samples for testing for influenza, SARS-CoV-2 etc.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on health news

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 18:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.