Ocean security must be strengthened as most drugs are shipped in Pak: Shah

-
ALSO READ
Lankan govt designates high-security zones for ensuring stability: Official
2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD
LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms
Adani Group enters Sri Lanka's port industry as the first Indian operator
Handling terror groups, asylum to Hindus, Sikhs: MHA 2022 Highlights
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday security in the ocean needs to be strengthened as most of the drugs are shipped in Pakistan and go via Iran to Sri Lanka and Africa.
Shah said drug control is not just the Centre's fight but of the states, societies and citizens.
"At least 60-70 per cent of drug smuggling happens through the sea route", he said addressing the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' for southern States and Union Territories.
"We need to have a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach sparing none who are involved in drug trafficking", the Minister said.
"When we catch a big fry, we need to investigate the entire chain of networks down below. When we catch a drug addict, we need to investigate those who supplied them", he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 14:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU