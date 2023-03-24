Ocean security must be strengthened as most drugs are shipped in Pak: Shah

Union Home Minister said on Friday security in the ocean needs to be strengthened as most of the are shipped in and go via Iran to Sri Lanka and Africa.

Shah said drug control is not just the Centre's fight but of the states, societies and citizens.

"At least 60-70 per cent of drug smuggling happens through the sea route", he said addressing the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and Security' for southern States and Union Territories.

"We need to have a top-to-bottom and bottom-to-top approach sparing none who are involved in drug trafficking", the Minister said.

"When we catch a big fry, we need to investigate the entire chain of networks down below. When we catch a drug addict, we need to investigate those who supplied them", he added.

