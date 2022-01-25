51 Maharashtra cops awarded service medals on eve of Republic Day

-
The Centre has announced service medals for 51 personnel of the Maharashtra police on the eve of Republic Day on Tuesday, an official said.
The Union Home Ministry has released a list with names of police officials, he said.
The President's Medal for Gallantry is being awarded to assistant police sub-inspector Gopal Maniram Usendi, sub-inspector Bharat Chintaman Nagare, constables Mahendra Ganu Kuleti, Sanjay Ganpati Bakamwar, Divakar Kesari Narote, Nileshwar Devaji Pada and Santosh Vijay Potavi, who had participated in anti-Naxal operations in Gadchiroli district.
As per the list, Additional Director General of Police Vinay Kargaonkar posted at Protection of Civil Rights department s being awarded the medal for distinguished service.
SRPF Commandant Pralhad Khade, inspector Chandrakant Gundage and sub-inspector Anwar Baig Mirza are being bestowed with the medal for distinguished service, it was stated.
Special Inspector General of Police Rajesh Pradhan, ACP Chandrakant Jadhav of Mira Bhayandar police, DySP Sitaram Jadhav of the wireless department, Pune, DySp Bharat Humbe, posted at ACB, Parbhani, inspector Bharat Lawande of Latur police, inspector Ajaykumar Landge of Navi Mumbai police and Jitendra Misal of Mumbai police are among the 40 officials being awarded the medal for meritorious service.
