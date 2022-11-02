JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Overall commercial-vehicle volume to touch 1 mn units by FY24: Fitch
Business Standard

Tata Power and Indian Army to set up EV charging points in Delhi Cantt

Charging points for electric vehicles were inaugurated at Delhi Cantonment by Lt General Dhiraj Seth, general officer commanding of the area, on Wednesday.

Topics
Electric Vehicles | Charging | Electric Vehicle

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

EVs, Electric vehicles, cars, automobile, charging, battery
The TPDDL is pleased to work with the Indian Army to set up convenient fast charging stations for EV users within the Delhi Cantonment, said Virendra Goyal, head of business development (EV charging) of the discom

Charging points for electric vehicles were inaugurated at Delhi Cantonment by Lt General Dhiraj Seth, general officer commanding of the area, on Wednesday.

Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has collaborated with the Indian Army for installing 17 fast charging points for EVs at Delhi Cantt. All the chargers are operational now, said a TPDDL statement.

The chargers will be used for charging personal and official electrical vehicles of the Indian Army and the employees working in the Delhi Cantonment area.

This is a unique initial step by Indian Army and TPDDL towards implementation of Government of India's National electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Indian Army's go green initiative, Lt Gen Seth said.

He urged everyone to contribute towards the eco-friendly initiatives to maintain an emission free environment, a bounden duty mankind has towards future generations.

The TPDDL is pleased to work with the Indian Army to set up convenient fast charging stations for EV users within the Delhi Cantonment, said Virendra Goyal, head of business development (EV charging) of the discom.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 19:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY