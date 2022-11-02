Tata Power and Indian Army to set up EV charging points in Delhi Cantt

points for were inaugurated at Delhi Cantonment by Lt General Dhiraj Seth, general officer commanding of the area, on Wednesday.

Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has collaborated with the for installing 17 fast points for EVs at Delhi Cantt. All the chargers are operational now, said a TPDDL statement.

The chargers will be used for personal and official electrical vehicles of the and the employees working in the Delhi Cantonment area.

This is a unique initial step by and TPDDL towards implementation of Government of India's National electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and Indian Army's go green initiative, Lt Gen Seth said.

He urged everyone to contribute towards the eco-friendly initiatives to maintain an emission free environment, a bounden duty mankind has towards future generations.

The TPDDL is pleased to work with the Indian Army to set up convenient fast charging stations for EV users within the Delhi Cantonment, said Virendra Goyal, head of business development (EV charging) of the discom.

