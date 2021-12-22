54 Omicron cases in Delhi, 3 have no travel history: Satyendar Jain

-
Three out of the 34 Omicron-positive patients admitted at the Lok Nayak Hospital here do not have any travel history, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.
Jain also reiterated the demand to stop all international flights, saying it is the only way to contain the spread of the new Covid variant in India.
"The LNJP Hospital has reported 34 cases of Omicron so far. Seventeen of them have been discharged. Of the 34 patients, three do not have a travel history. We are trying to ascertain if they came in contact with an Omicron-infected person who returned from a foreign country," he told reporters here.
"We have also come across some international travellers who tested negative for Covid before taking a flight to Delhi but came out positive upon arrival at the airport," he said.
Jain said Omicron originated in a foreign country and stopping all international flights is the only way to contain the spread of the new variant of concern.
According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of Omicron cases in the national capital has increased to 54.
