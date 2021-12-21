Madhya Pradesh sees 23 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally now 187

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh records 17 new Covid cases; active tally now 132
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
Madhya Pradesh govt faces flak over underreporting of Covid-19 deaths
MP govt contemplating to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from next month
Heavy rainfall activity likely over north, east India in coming days: IMD
-
The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,532 on Tuesday after 23 people were detected with the infection, while one death took the toll to 10,530, an official said.
So far, 7,82,815 people have been discharged from hospitals post recovery, including 19 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 187, he said.
With 53,638 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests carried out in MP went up to 2,30,91,740, the official added.
A total of 9,89,63,093 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,73,480 on Tuesday, a government release informed.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,532, new cases 23, death toll 10,530, recoveries 7,82,815, active cases 187, number of tests so far 2,30,91,740.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU