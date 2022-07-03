6 NDRF teams on standby in Gujarat after very heavy rainfall alert

-
ALSO READ
TAPI pipeline project will begin soon, says Afghanistan government
Afghanistan's political situation compounds TAPI pipeline incompletion
Army, NDRF and SDRF carry out rescue ops in flood-hit Assam's Cachar
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
IMD issues two-day red alert in five Kerala districts ahead of monsoons
-
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed six teams in various parts of Gujarat after the Meteorological Department forecast that there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall along the coastal belt, south Gujarat, and some parts of central and north Gujarat.
NDRF's 6th Battalion's Deputy Commandant Anupam told IANS, "Three teams are carrying out rescue operations in Anand, Navsari and Gir Somnath district, six other teams have been kept on standby -- three at Rajkot, two in Gandhinagar, one each in Surat and Banaskantha district."
He also said three teams are deployed in Rajasthan, one each in Kishangarh, Kota and Udaipur.
Weather forecast for the state from July 3 to next five days is, 'heavy to very heavy rains likely at the isolated places in the districts of south Gujarat like Surat and Navsari, Saurashtra's Junagadh, heavy rains likely in districts like Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Dangs, Valsad, Tapi, Daman and Dadranagar Haveli, Porbandar, Kutch, Amreli, Dwarka, Gir Somnath in Saurashtra and Kutch region'.
In the last 24 hours (July 2, 8 a.m. to July 3, 8 a.m.), Navsari's Vansda received 136 mm, Devbhumi Dwarka's Khambhalia taluka (114) Junagadh's Manavadar (106) and Tapi district's Dolvan taluka received 98 mm rainfall. in the last 24 hours, 110 Talukas have received more than 5 mm rains.
NDRF team on Sunday recovered one more dead body from Kathol village of Borsad taluka. It had recovered two bodies that were swept away in heavy rains on Thursday night. The Borsad taluka in Anand district received 12 inches of rain. Several villages are still marooned in three to four feet water.
Anand District Panchayat president Hansaben Parmar have blamed the village sarpanch for this situation. She said if they had done pre-monsoon work properly, water would have flowed easily either in lakes or in farms, but that did not happen.
--IANS
haresh/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU