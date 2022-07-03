Public WiFi zones activated at 3 locations for Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu

-
ALSO READ
WiFi at 40,000 ft: How does in-flight internet work?
WiFi at 40,000 ft: How does in-flight internet work?
Fourth batch of over 6,000 pilgrims leaves Jammu for Amarnath cave shrine
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
Char Dham pilgrims to get Rs 1 lakh accident insurance cover: Minister
-
In a bid to facilitate Amarnath pilgrims to stay connected with their families back home, the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) on Saturday set up WiFi zones at three vital locations including the base camp Bhagwati Nagar here, an official said.
The two other locations where the WiFi zones were established are Jammu railway station and the main bus stand, the official said.
The official said the three locations were among over two dozen already identified places in the city where the WiFi services are planned to be installed under the smart city mission for the benefit of the students and the business community besides the visiting tourists.
JSCL, a special purpose vehicle constituted in August 2017 by the Jammu and Kashmir government for the implementation of smart city development projects in Jammu city, had signed an agreement with service provider LMES to install WiFi hotspots at 20 more locations in November last year.
The officials said any user can avail the Public WiFi facility which is free of cost up to 500 MB after a login and validation through a One Time Password.
Amarnath pilgrims camping in Jammu have welcomed the facility and said this will enable them to remain connected with their families back home.
"The prepaid mobile SIM connections are not working in Jammu and Kashmir once you enter the Union Territory. The installation of the WiFi facility is a welcome step by the government," Arjun Kumar, a pilgrim, said.
Meanwhile, Amarnath pilgrims reaching Jammu from different parts of the country demanded opening of many more counters to facilitate their smooth registration.
Six counters including the one for Sadhus are already functional for Tatkal' registration of pilgrims intending to pay obeisance at the 3,880 metre high holy cave of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas.
The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra started on June 30 from the twin routes traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.
Five counters have been established for Tatkal registration of the pilgrims
at Vaishnavi Dham, Mahajan Sabha, Panchayat Ghar and two at Geeta Bhawan and Ram Mandir for the registration of Sadhus, while a token counter has also been established at Saraswati Dham for the convenience of pilgrims and crowd management.
Many pilgrims complained about standing in long queues for hours and demanded the setting up of more counters.
Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa on Saturday paid a surprise visit to the Jammu railway station to inspect the arrangements for the Yatra.
The Deputy Commissioner visited the RFID centre established at the Tourist Railway Centre building within the premises of Railway Station.
She also inspected the Volunteer Help Desks established by district administration, in addition to counters and help desks established by Government Railway Police, at different places in the railway station to guide and help yatri passengers, an official spokesman said.
The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the security and other arrangements including token and registration services at the railway station, Vaishnavi Dham and Panchayat Bhawan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU