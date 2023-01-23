JUST IN
LIVE: Indian Navy commissions INS Vagir, fifth submarine of Kalvari class
6 passenger trains running late in north India due to fog, low visibility

Half a dozen long-distance passenger trains in the northern parts of the country are running behind schedule due to fog and low visibility today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region

6 passenger trains running late in Northern region due to fog, low visibility
6 passenger trains running late in Northern region due to fog, low visibility

Half a dozen long-distance passenger trains in the northern parts of the country are running behind schedule due to fog and low visibility today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region.

As per officials, train no. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and train no. 02563, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special are running late by 02:00 hours. Train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, and train no. 12397, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express have also been delayed by 02:30 hours.

Train no. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and train no. 12615, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express are late by 01:45 hours and by 01:30 hours, respectively, officials said.

Earlier on Sunday, 13 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:18 IST

