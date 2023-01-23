6 passenger trains running late in north India due to fog, low visibility

-
ALSO READ
Dense fog, cold wave grip swathes of north, northwest India, says IMD
Cold wave hits Delhi, dense fog lowers visibility; affects traffic
Dense fog covers Delhi, rail traffic affected; visibility reduces to 100m
How do planes take off, land in dense fog, and is Delhi airport prepared?
Dense fog, cold wave set to grip north, northwest India in 1st week of 2023
-
Half a dozen long-distance passenger trains in the northern parts of the country are running behind schedule due to fog and low visibility today, as cold conditions continue to prevail in the region.
As per officials, train no. 22181, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express and train no. 02563, Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special are running late by 02:00 hours. Train no. 12801, Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, and train no. 12397, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express have also been delayed by 02:30 hours.
Train no. 15658, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail and train no. 12615, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express are late by 01:45 hours and by 01:30 hours, respectively, officials said.
Earlier on Sunday, 13 trains were delayed due to fog in the northern region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 11:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU