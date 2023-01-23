Air quality in Delhi-NCR continue to remain in 'very poor' category

The in the national capital remained in the 'very poor category' with Index (AQI) recorded at 381 on Monday, as per the System of and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The AQI in the Delhi University area was 389, while in IIT Delhi area it was recorded at 382. In the Airport (T3) area, the quality of air was recorded at 387.

According to SAFAR, the AQI in the National Capital Region (NCR) also remained in 'Very Poor Category'. The AQI in Gurugram stood was recorded to be 388, while Noida also registered the same figure.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Even after the overall air quality of the national capital deteriorated suddenly, rapidly and unanticipatedly, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Sunday the sub-committee for invoking actions under GRAP of CAQM decided that there is no need for invoking the stage III of GRAP at this moment, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change informed on Sunday.

It is pertinent to note that Stage III of GRAP means a ban on all construction and demolition activities except those of national importance.

Considering this sudden rise in the average AQI of Delhi, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to take stock of the situation.

During the meeting, it was noted that this sudden and steep dip in air quality parameters in the last 24 hours in the region led to the overall AQI of Delhi moving into the "Severe" category today is an aberration as the forecasts predict immediate improvement with the overall AQI to move into the 'Very Poor' category from tonight itself, the Ministry stated.

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under the GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to intensify pollution control and mitigating measures under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP in the entire NCR to prevent deterioration of air quality.

Further, the Sub-Committee is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly. The revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission's official website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in, the release further stated.

