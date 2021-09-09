60.98% of India's total Covid cases past week were from Kerala: Health Secy

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that 60.98 per cent of the total active COVID-19 cases in India were from and of the 43,263 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, over 32,000 cases are from

The total count of active COVID-19 cases in as of September 9, 2021, stands at 2,40,037.

"The overall declining trend is a little less than 50 per cent which was there in the first wave. We're are still witnessing 2nd surge; it's not over, said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at a press briefing.

Earlier today, a total of 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. Of these, Kerala recorded 30,196 cases and 181 deaths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)