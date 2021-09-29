60 students of residential college near Bengaluru test Covid positive

-
A residential college on the city outskirts has been shut after 60 students tested positive for the COVID-19.
"We tested 195 students after one of them got fever. Results showed that 60 of them had COVID. The results of the remaining are yet to come," District Health Officer of Bengaluru Urban district, G Srinivas told PTI on Wednesday.
While 59 students are asymptomatic and quarantined, the student with high fever has been admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.
"We have shut the college for the time being," Srinivas said.
A majority of students of the college located at Anekal who have tested positive are from Karnataka and the rest from Tamil Nadu, he added.
According to Health Department officials, there were 485 students in the hostel, while the college has 22 teachers and 35 other staff.
Following the COVID-19 positive cases, disinfectants have been sprayed in the hostel and the classrooms, they added.
