64 foreign envoys to visit biotech firms making Covid vaccine in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
India's role in production of Covid-19 vaccine critical: Bill Gates
Phase II clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine from Sept 7
Local Covid-19 vaccine final trials may end within 2 months: Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus vaccine update: Bharat Biotech starts human trial at PGI-Rohtak
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
-
64 foreign envoys, who are scheduled to visit leading biotech companies - Bharat Biotech and Biological E - which are developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus, have left for Hyderabad.
Sources said that this is the first such visit and it will be followed by visits to facilities in other cities.
It is in continuation of the COVID-19 briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 6.
India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and has been contributing significantly to global efforts against COVID-19 pandemic.
Sources said there is a lot of interest in India's vaccine development efforts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.
He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process.
On November 30, he had virtual meetings with teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. The three teams are working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19.
Bharat Biotech had on Monday applied for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
It is the second Indian company to apply for emergency use authorisation after the Serum Institute of India applied for such use for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU