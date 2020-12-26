64-year old retd Odisha banker cracks NEET, now a first-year MBBS student

-
ALSO READ
Odisha govt to provide free transportation, stay to NEET, JEE candidates
NEET 2020: Delhi girl gets full marks, loses top rank due to younger age
NEET OMR Sheet 2020 available at ntaneet.ac.in: Here's how to challenge it
No lockdown in NEET and JEE exam cities across Odisha, says Patnaik Govt
Covid-19: Odisha CM urges Centre to take steps to postpone JEE, NEET exams
-
Odisha's Jay Kishore Pradhan
cracked the NEET earlier this year and enrolled as a first- year MBBS student like thousands of other aspirants from the state - just that he is all of 64 and a retired banker.
Pradhan, whose ageless exploit is being described as a rare event in India's medical education history, says he wants to serve people as long as he is alive.
A former official of SBI, he took admission at the state-run Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in the disability reservation category on Wednesday.
"It is one of the rare events in the history of medical education in the country. Pradhan has set an example by getting admission as a medical student at such an age," VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher said.
Pradhan appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which does not have an upper age limit, in September, secured a good rank and qualified for VIMSAR.
The recent death of one his twin daughters motivated him to sit for NEET and enrol for the MBBS course to become a doctor, the Bargarh resident said.
Pradhan, who is likely to be 70 by the time his MBBS course is complete, said that age, too, is just a number for him. "I have no commercial intentions going ahead. I want to serve the people till I am alive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU