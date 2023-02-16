JUST IN
Rs 5,000 fine on vehicles not having high-security number plate in Noida
China lifts suspension from 99 Indian seafood processing, exporting units

Centre had projected to nearly double the seafood exports to USD 14 billion by 2025

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

China lifts suspension from 99 Indian seafood processing, exporting units

China has lifted the suspension of shipments from 99 Indian seafood processing and exporting units following India's assurances over source control, a move which would boost marine products exports to the neighbouring country, an MPEDA official said on Thursday.

China had suspended a total of 110 units since December 2020 over Covid concerns, but the sustained efforts by the seafood export development body -- Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), were crucial to India's eventual success in getting lifted China's suspension order, according to top officials.

Centre had projected to nearly double the seafood exports to USD 14 billion by 2025.

"The lift on the suspension of the 99 seafood processing units was done on February 14 and is expected to raise India's export of marine products by 5 per cent to 10 per cent in the next financial year. The suspension of 11 units was revoked earlier, MPEDA chairman D V Swamy said.

Non-conformity with the trade norm requirements of China upon virtual inspection had led to the non-acceptance of seafood cargo from the concerned units.

"Efforts by MPEDA, along with the Export Inspection Council, Embassy of India at Beijing, and the Department of Commerce, yielded fruition, as all the units have complied with the requirements of (GACC)," Swamy said.

India had 475 establishments that exported seafood during 2021-22.

The country's seafood export to China was worth USD 1.17 billion in 2021-22, clocking a 25 per cent rise from the previous financial year, MPEDA officials said.

MPEDA is holding a three-day India International Seafood Show 2023 in the city till February 17 in association with the Seafood Exporters Association of India.

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 21:50 IST

