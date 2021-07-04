7.5 mn need 2nd jab in July; we have 4.8 mn doses: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan is planning to procure Covid-19 vaccines directly from vaccine makers (if possible) to ensure the citizens who are due for their second dose, do not miss it. Speaking to Sohini Das, Rajasthan’s Health Minister Raghu Sharma says that the state has started work to ensure no shortage of medical oxygen during the third wave of Covid19. Edited Excerpts.

How do you plan to improve rural vaccination? We have over 18,000 vaccination sites, most of which are in villages. The sub-centres are in remote areas where the population is around 3,000 or so. There are 14,000 ...