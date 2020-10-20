7 IEDs planted by Maoists defused in Odisha's Malkangiri district: BSF

-
ALSO READ
Security forces detect IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district
Police step up vigil after ISIS operative held in Delhi with explosives
Pigeon spies and the flutter caused by these unusual undercover agents
Border Security Force conducts physical efficiency test for Delhi officers
Will reduce killings at B'desh border; fire only in self-defence: BSF DG
-
Seven IEDs, suspected to
have been planted by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, were defused by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a BSF statement said on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel launched a combing operation in Swabhimaan Anchal along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday evening, it said.
The troops detected the improvised explosive devices planted on a road, the statement said.
"It is suspected to be a handiwork of the red rebels to target troops in interior areas of Swabhimaan Anchal," it said.
A bomb disposal squad reached the spot and defused the IEDs early on Tuesday, the statement said.
Though the state administration is rapidly developing the remote Swabhimaan Anchal, the red rebels are always in action to destabilise it and cause damage to security forces and government projects, it said.
The area, which had remained cut-off for many years, was connected with the rest of the state following the inauguration of the Gurupriya Bridge in 2018, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU