JUST IN
Delhi not on the list of most polluted cities: Kejriwal cites media report
India stood by us in times of need, will always be special friend: Fiji PM
Privileged to partner with Fiji in its nation-building efforts: Jaishankar
India Gaming Show 2023 back offline after 4 years today: Details here
Income Tax 'survey' operations at BBC offices continues for third day
TMSEp370: Air India, lithium reserve, defence stocks, fifth-gen fighter jet
Top headlines: ALT's ESG rating under review, Srei group resolution & more
Dumping of information is another way of invasion: Vice President Dhankhar
PM to inaugurate 'Aadi Mahotsav' in Delhi to showcase tribal culture today
G20 finance chiefs to meet in India next week to discuss debt troubles
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Aadhaar Mitra: Everything you need to know about UIDAI's AI-based chatbot
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

7 in every 10 Indians likely to buy a product endorsed by an influencer

90 per cent of Indians have bought at least one product based on influencer endorsement, says ASCI

Topics
ASCI | Advertisment | Influencer campaign

Raghav Aggarwal  |  New Delhi 

influencers

Showing the power social media influencers hold in the advertising industry today, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on Thursday said 70 per cent of Indians are likely to buy a product they endorse.

In its "Influencer Trust Report," based on a survey of 820 respondents above 18, ASCI said that 79 per cent of respondents trust social media influencers. Out of these, 30 per cent trust the influencers "completely". Forty-nine per cent trust them "somewhat".

Moreover, 90 per cent of those surveyed said they had bought at least one product based on the influencer endorsement.

"61 per cent claim to have made 3+ purchases. This behaviour seemed to be most prevalent among people aged 25 to 44," the report said.

It further highlighted that customers are more likely to trust an influencer if they are transparent and honest about the brand association. Showing relatable lifestyle and content and personal stories were the other two factors that improved customers' trust.

At the same time, not being honest and transparent was the top reason why people might lose trust in the influencers. Other top reasons were repetitive content and promoting too many products.

"An important aspect of the dipstick is the revelation that non-transparency was among the prime reasons why influencers lost the trust of their followers. On the other hand, transparency in their communication significantly built trust", says Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer (CEO) and secretary general of ASCI.

The report further revealed that ASCI had received 2767 complaints against brands and influencers for not declaring connections since they released the guidelines in May 2021.

"The Central Consumer Protection Authorities also now requires disclosure of material connection between brands and influencers. Hence, non-disclosures are potential violations of the law", Kapoor adds.

1,592 complaints were from the year 2021-22, and 1,175 from the period of April to December last year. In 2021-22, the top complaints were against virtual digital assets (VDAs). Last year, personal care was the top category where such violations occurred.

Also, Instagram was the top platform where most violations occurred.

ALSO READ: Three-fold rise in complaints against personal care ads since 2019: Asci

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ASCI

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 12:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU