What are Arctic blast and bomb cyclones?
Business Standard

7 TDP workers killed in scuffle during Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra

Following the incident, Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased

Chandrababu Naidu | Andhra Pradesh | TDP

ANI  General News 

Chandrababu Naidu's rally
Visual of the rally (Photo:ANI)

Seven Telugu Desam Party workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by party leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Wednesday, police said.

The injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital.

"7 people have lost their lives, injured admitted to hospital," police said.

Following the incident, Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

Naidu also said that the children of those deceased in the incident will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 07:03 IST

`
