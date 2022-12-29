7 TDP workers killed in scuffle during Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Andhra

Seven Telugu Desam Party workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by party leader N in Kandukuru of Andhra Pradesh's Nellore on Wednesday, police said.

The injured people were admitted to the nearby hospital.

"7 people have lost their lives, injured admitted to hospital," police said.

Following the incident, Naidu announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased.

Naidu also said that the children of those deceased in the incident will be educated in NTR Trust educational institutions.

