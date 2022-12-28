JUST IN
Business Standard

Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus in select areas of Jammu, Srinagar

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout

Topics
Bharti Airtel | 5G network | Jammu and Kashmir

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Airtel 5G, Airtel
Airtel 5G

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its cutting-edge 5G services in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Airtel 5G services are currently operational at Jammu's Raghunath Bazar, Gandhi Nagar, Channi Himmat, Panjthirthi, Jammu Secretariat, Bahu Fort, Bahu Plaza, Jammu Railway Station, Government Medical College & Hospital and Canal Road.

In Srinagar, the services are available at Lal Chowk, Dal lake, Rajbagh, Kashmir University, Karan Nagar, Channpora, Srinagar Secretariat, Nishat Garden, Chashma Shahi, Old City and a few other select locations.

Airtel said it will augment its network making its services available in the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in due course of time.

"Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, said in a statement.

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

The company says that it promises to offer massive speeds, the best voice experience, will work on all 5G smartphones and be kinder to the environment.

Last week, Airtel launched its 5G services in Pune.

5G services have also kicked off in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Shimla, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Patna, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.

There will be no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:55 IST

