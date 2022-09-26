JUST IN
Prez Murmu to inaugurate Dasara Festival on two-day visit to Karnataka
7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Seven tourists died and 10 suffered injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday evening, a local MLA said

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Road Accidents

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

Seven tourists died and 10 suffered injuries as a tempo traveller fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday evening, a local MLA said.

The BJP MLA from Banjar, Surender Shourie, streamed a video on Facebook Live via his social media account on Monday at around 12.45 am, informing people about the accident that occurred near Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu hospital after being given first aid, he added.

The Banjar MLA said the victims were residents of various states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. They are being identified, he added.

Shourie thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out rescue operation despite darkness.

Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 06:31 IST

`
