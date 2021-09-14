71% of children in sero survey show antibodies, says PGIMER Director

-
PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram on Monday said that according to sero survey conducted by the institute among the 2,700 children shows 71 per cent of samples have developed antibodies.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "We're at the beginning of the 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic. A serosurvey conducted by PGIMER, Chandigarh among 2700 children shows 71 per cent of them have developed antibodies. It shows children won't be affected disproportionately during the third wave," adding that the samples were collected from Chandigarh, rural, urban areas and slum dwellers.
The director added, "About 69 per cent to 73 per cent of children have developed antibodies. On average 71 per cent of samples have developed antibodies. We know that there are no vaccines available for children so the antibodies have developed due to COVID-19 infection. So I don't think, the third wave will affect children."
He added that the survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. "So the various surveys show that third wave will not hit the children," said Dr Jagat Ram.
Stating that peak may be delayed, he said that people must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and must take vaccination for the eligible population.
He also said that breakthrough infection is found within six to 10 per cent of patients, adding that even if there is a breakthrough infection, the severity is very less.
