71st Republic Day 2020: From Chinook's debut to J&K tableau, as it happened

Chief Guest Jair Bolsonaro watching Air Force display at Republic Day
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the guest of honour at India's 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. He is seen with PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh watching the India Air Force manoeuvre aircraft.
Tableaux of various governmental departments at display on Rajpath
There were a total of 22 tableaux on display of which these three exhibited India's effort in water resources, shipping and public works department.
IAF showcases Chinook choppers at 71st Republic Day
The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations. It is a heavy lift, twin rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.
Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft fly in Trishul manoeuvre
Women riders display bravery and might manoeuvring on 5 motocycles
Women bikers of the CRPF perform a daredevil stunt by making a human pyramid on motorcycles during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi
