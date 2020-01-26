71st Republic Day 2020: From Chinook's debut to J&K tableau, as it happened

2020: India celebrated its 71st displaying its cultural diversity, military might and powerful strategic weaponry in a 90-minute parade at the Rajpath at which Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the guest of honour.



This year's witnessed many firsts from PM paying tribute to martyrs at the War Memorial to the Indian Air Force exhibiting their might with the debut of Chinook and the Apache in the flypast. The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads from remote locations and can be operated across a range of military and HADR missions.



Chief Guest watching Air Force display at Republic Day 1 / 5 Chief Guest Brazil's President Jair Messias Bolsonaro and Prime Minister watch the manoeuvre of IAF aircraft during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath Brazilian President was the guest of honour at India's 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. He is seen with PM Modi and Defence Minister watching the India Air Force manoeuvre aircraft. Tableaux of various governmental departments at display on Rajpath 2 / 5 Tableaus of Water Resources Ministry, Shipping Ministry and CPWD on display at the Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi There were a total of 22 tableaux on display of which these three exhibited India's effort in water resources, shipping and public works department. IAF showcases Chinook choppers at 71st Republic Day 3 / 5 Newly-inducted heavylift of the Indian Air Force fly-past over the Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi. The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations. It is a heavy lift, twin rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions. Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft fly in Trishul manoeuvre 4 / 5 Three Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft fly in Trishul manoeuvre during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, in New Delhi The Su-30MKI is exclusively used by India and there’s an estimate that IAF has 290 operational units of 30MKI till now. The first unit was inducted in 2002. Women riders display bravery and might manoeuvring on 5 motocycles 5 / 5 21 women perform daredevil stunts forming human pyramid Women bikers of the CRPF perform a daredevil stunt by making a human pyramid on motorcycles during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi

The Apache, on the other hand, is a versatile helicopter capable of firing air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles and rockets. It also has a front gun aided by a fire control radar, which can inflict heavy damage on the enemy.It was also the first Republic Day celebration for as the newly formed Union Territory. J&K paticipated in the parade showcasing their tableau "Back to village' programme that aims to reach out to the people at the grassroots level.Among the 22 tableaux that rolled down thr Rajpath, 16 were of various states and UTs and six were of ministries, departments and the Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the tricolour followed by 21-gun salute and a band playing the anthem in the background before start of the parade.