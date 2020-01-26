JUST IN
Modi thanks Maldives president and Sri Lankan PM for Republic Day wishes
71st Republic Day 2020: From Chinook's debut to J&K tableau, as it happened

It was also the first Republic Day celebration for Jammu and Kashmir as the newly formed Union Territory.

Republic Day 2020: India celebrated its 71st Republic Day displaying its cultural diversity, military might and powerful strategic weaponry in a 90-minute parade at the Rajpath at which Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the guest of honour.

This year's Republic Day witnessed many firsts from PM Narendra Modi paying tribute to martyrs at the National War Memorial to the Indian Air Force exhibiting their might with the debut of Chinook and the Apache in the flypast. The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads from remote locations and can be operated across a range of military and HADR missions.


The Apache, on the other hand, is a versatile helicopter capable of firing air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles and rockets. It also has a front gun aided by a fire control radar, which can inflict heavy damage on the enemy.

It was also the first Republic Day celebration for Jammu and Kashmir as the newly formed Union Territory. J&K paticipated in the parade showcasing their tableau "Back to village' programme that aims to reach out to the people at the grassroots level.

Among the 22 tableaux that rolled down thr Rajpath, 16 were of various states and UTs and six were of ministries, departments and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the tricolour followed by 21-gun salute and a band playing the national anthem in the background before start of the parade.

Chief Guest Brazil's President Jair Messias Bolsonaro and Prime Minister Narendra Modi watch the manoeuvre of IAF aircraft during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the guest of honour at India's 71st Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. He is seen with PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh watching the India Air Force manoeuvre aircraft.

Tableaus of Water Resources Ministry, Shipping Ministry and CPWD on display at the Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi

There were a total of 22 tableaux on display of which these three exhibited India's effort in water resources, shipping and public works department. 

Newly-inducted heavylift Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force fly-past over the Rajpath during the 71st Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi.

The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations. It is a heavy lift, twin rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.

Three Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft fly in Trishul manoeuvre during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, in New Delhi

 

The Su-30MKI is exclusively used by India and there’s an estimate that IAF has 290 operational units of 30MKI till now. The first unit was inducted in 2002.

 

21 women perform daredevil stunts forming human pyramid

Women bikers of the CRPF perform a daredevil stunt by making a human pyramid on motorcycles during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi
First Published: Sun, January 26 2020. 16:08 IST

