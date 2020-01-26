Republic Day 2020: Mobile phone, internet services snapped in Kashmir

Mobile phone services were snapped in Kashmir on Sunday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of celebrations in the valley, officials said.

While mobile internet services were suspended hours after their restoration on Saturday, mobile phone connectivity was suspended in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic and Independence days has been part of the security drill in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence day celebrations.

Meanwhile, stringent security arrangements are in place for ensuring that celebrations pass off peacefully.

Security forces have been deployed along all the roads leading to the venue of the main official function in the valley to ensure that these disruptive elements do not succeed in carrying out their nefarious designs, the officials said.

Security forces have also been deployed on high-rise buildings to keep a vigil on the movement of people. However, the roads of the city and elsewhere in the valley wore a deserted look as people preferred to stay indoors.

Separatist groups like Hurriyat Conference used to call for a shutdown on January 26 and August 15 but no such call was issued this year as most of the separatist leaders were under detention since August 5 following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.