72-hour yajna for Pranab Mukherjee's fast recovery at his ancestral place

As former President Pranab Mukherjee remained critical after undergoing brain surgery, people of Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district have started a 72-hour yajna

Pranab Mukherjee

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

File Photo of Former president of India Pranab Mukherjee.

As former President Pranab

Mukherjee remained critical after undergoing brain surgery, people of Kirnahar area in West Bengal's Birbhum district, his ancestral place, have started a 72-hour yajna from Tuesday for his speedy recovery.

The 84-year-old, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery, is on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

The yajna at Japeswar Shiva Mandir began on the auspicious day of Janmashtami and it will go on uninterrupted for three days, the chief priest said.

"The Mahamritunjay yajna will surely ensure quick recovery of Pranab babu, who is the son of Kirnahar," he said.

Mukherjee's sister and other members of the family prayed for him at their residence at Miriti village in Kirnahar area.

The former President underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on Monday.

Mukherjee had tweeted on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for the novel coronavirus.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 11 2020. 22:47 IST

