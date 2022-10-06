JUST IN
8 dead, several missing after flash floods during idol immersion in Bengal
Major fire breakout at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar cloth market now under control
I have a clear intention that I don't want to talk to Pak: Amit Shah in J-K
Order CBI probe into Rs 6,000-cr MCD tax scam: Sisodia writes to Delhi L-G
Ayodhya Ram temple head priest demands immediate ban on 'Adipurush'
Russian cosmonaut launched to space from US, first time in 20 years
Haryana drug firm under WHO scanner for supplying contaminated drugs
Narrow escape for Dussehra revellers as Ravan effigy falls in Haryana
Over 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in India by September-end
Over 500,000 people witness historic Dasara festivities in Mysuru
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
At least 15 dead as two boats carrying 40 migrants sink in Greek waters
Business Standard

8 dead, several missing after flash floods during idol immersion in Bengal

At least eight persons drowned and several others were feared missing, after they were swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion

Topics
West Bengal | Floods | festivals

Press Trust of India  |  Jalpaiguri (WB) 

Devotees carry the Durga idol for the immersion at Dadar Chowpatty on the occasion of the Dussehra festival, in Mumbai on Sunday.
Representative Image | Photo: ANI

At least eight persons drowned and several others were feared missing, after they were swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', a senior official said.

The incident took place in the evening when hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Mal river to participate in the immersion ceremony.

"All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered, and we have rescued around 50 people," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI.

"The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration, she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 06:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.