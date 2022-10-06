8 dead, several missing after flash floods during idol immersion in Bengal

-
At least eight persons drowned and several others were feared missing, after they were swept away due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion on the occasion of 'Vijayadashami', a senior official said.
The incident took place in the evening when hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Mal river to participate in the immersion ceremony.
"All of a sudden, flash floods struck and people were swept away. So far, eight bodies have been recovered, and we have rescued around 50 people," Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara told PTI.
"The search and rescue operations are underway and being carried out by teams of the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration, she said.
First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 06:50 IST
