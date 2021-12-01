80% int'l travellers opt for Rapid PCR test at Delhi's IGI Airport today

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
Odisha seeks Covid-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, private hospitals
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
-
On the first day of implementation of the new COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers, around 80 per cent of passengers opted for Rapid PCR test while others go with regular RT-PCR test.
"Passengers arriving at IGI Airport after 10-14 hours of flight do not want to wait for another five hours for test results and they prefer Rapid PCR test to leave the airport for their destination at the earliest," an airport official said on Wednesday.
A senior airport official said that amid rising concerns over the emergence of the Covid variant Omicron, the Ministry of Health and family has set new guidelines for international travellers that are being implemented from December 1 onwards.
"Out of total 1,013 passengers that arrived at IGI Airport from 'at risk' countries, 792 opted for Rapid PCR test that cost Rs 3900 while others 221 passengers decided to take RT-PCR test that costs Rs 500," said the official.
He added that following new guidelines for international arrivals, they have made separate arrangements for 1400 passengers to wait till the time their test results come.
The official added that food and beverages vending machines are available at the waiting for a lounge. The test result for passengers opting for the RT-PCR will be available in 5-6 hours. And in the case of Rapid PCR tests, the results of tests will be available in one hour.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU