80% int'l travellers opt for Rapid PCR test at Delhi's IGI Airport today

The Ministry of Health and family has set new guidelines for international travellers that are being implemented from December 1 onwards: Official

On the first day of implementation of the new COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers, around 80 per cent of passengers opted for Rapid PCR test while others go with regular RT-PCR test.

"Passengers arriving at IGI Airport after 10-14 hours of flight do not want to wait for another five hours for test results and they prefer Rapid PCR test to leave the airport for their destination at the earliest," an airport official said on Wednesday.

A senior airport official said that amid rising concerns over the emergence of the Covid variant Omicron, the Ministry of Health and family has set new guidelines for international travellers that are being implemented from December 1 onwards.

"Out of total 1,013 passengers that arrived at IGI Airport from 'at risk' countries, 792 opted for Rapid PCR test that cost Rs 3900 while others 221 passengers decided to take RT-PCR test that costs Rs 500," said the official.

He added that following new guidelines for international arrivals, they have made separate arrangements for 1400 passengers to wait till the time their test results come.

The official added that food and beverages vending machines are available at the waiting for a lounge. The test result for passengers opting for the RT-PCR will be available in 5-6 hours. And in the case of Rapid PCR tests, the results of tests will be available in one hour.

First Published: Wed, December 01 2021. 15:43 IST

