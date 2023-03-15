JUST IN
CISF earned over Rs 325 cr for security provided to private entities: Govt
Business Standard

84,866 posts lying vacant in 6 Central Armed Police Forces: Government

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said recruitment of 31,785 personnel in the CAPFs has been done in the past five months

Topics
Central Armed Police Forces CAPF | CRPF  | BSF

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CRPF’s first Women CoBRAs
Representative Image

A total of 84,866 posts are lying vacant in six Central Armed Police Forces like the CRPF and BSF against the total sanctioned strength of 10,05,520, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said recruitment of 31,785 personnel in the CAPFs has been done in the past five months.

The vacancies in the CAPFs arise on account of retirements, resignation, promotion, death, new raising of battalion, creation of new posts etc, he said.

As on January 1, 2023, there were 29,283 vacancies in the CRPF, 19,987 in BSF, 19,475 vacancies in the CISF, 8,273 in SSB, 4,142 in ITBP and 3,706 in the Assam Rifles, he said replying to a written question.

Rai said as on January 1, 2023, a total of 247 posts of doctors and 2,354 posts of nurses and other medical professionals were lying vacant in the Central Armed Police Forces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 16:50 IST

`
