85.5 mn rural households have provision of tap water supply at home: Govt

Out of the 19.22 crore rural households in the country, 8.55 crore have the provision of tap water supply at their homes, the Jal Shakti Ministry told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a question, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said as of date, out of 17.01 lakh rural habitations, 13.39 lakh (78.70 per cent) have the provision of potable drinking water with over 40 litre per capita per day (lpcd) and 3.15 lakh (18.55 per cent) rural habitations with less than 40 lpcd from sources at a reasonable distance.

He said 0.43 lakh (2.5 per cent) rural habitations are reported to have drinking water sources with water quality issues.

"So far, an additional 5.32 crore (27.65 per cent) rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as of date, out of 19.22 crore rural households in the country, 8.55 crore (44.5 per cent) households have provision of tap water supply in their homes," he said.

