85.5 mn rural households have provision of tap water supply at home: Govt

-
ALSO READ
Jal Jeevan Mission starts to monitor and measure tap water supply
From IoT-based sensors to flow meters, how tech is powering water mission
111 million families in India's villages still await potable tap water
Jal Shakti Ministry short-lists innovation proposals for water supply
Centre releases Rs 2,400 cr grant-in-aid to UP under Jal Jeevan Mission
-
Out of the 19.22 crore rural households in the country, 8.55 crore have the provision of tap water supply at their homes, the Jal Shakti Ministry told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Responding to a question, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said as of date, out of 17.01 lakh rural habitations, 13.39 lakh (78.70 per cent) have the provision of potable drinking water with over 40 litre per capita per day (lpcd) and 3.15 lakh (18.55 per cent) rural habitations with less than 40 lpcd from sources at a reasonable distance.
He said 0.43 lakh (2.5 per cent) rural habitations are reported to have drinking water sources with water quality issues.
"So far, an additional 5.32 crore (27.65 per cent) rural households have been provided with tap water connections. Thus, as of date, out of 19.22 crore rural households in the country, 8.55 crore (44.5 per cent) households have provision of tap water supply in their homes," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU