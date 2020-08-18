JUST IN
897,000 Covid-19 tests conducted in last 24 hrs: Union Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday said that as many as 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.

ANI  |  General News 

Coronavirus, testing, medics, health, disable
A medic collects samples from a person with physical disability for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing amid the complete bi-weekly lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread

"A new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low i.e. 8.81 per cent compared to the weekly national average i.e. 8.84 per cent," it tweeted.

"Aggressive TESTING leads to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 positive cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brings the Fatality Rate down," the Ministry said in another tweet.

The Ministry also tweeted that "focused implementation of Centre-led strategies has ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment, leading to reduced Case Fatality Rate and added, " that 30 States/UTs performed better than the national average.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 09:09 IST

