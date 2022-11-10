JUST IN
SC refuses to accord urgent hearing on PIL on Delhi air pollution
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang: NCS
Conman Sukesh writes to Delhi L-G, seeks transfer to any other jail
Judgement a reminder that fugitives can't be considered above process: CBI
Will let agencies investigate: Telangana Minister after ED raids his house
President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Thursday on two-day visit
Gautam Adani meets Eknath Shinde at Maharashtra CM's official residence
'Protest is tool in the hands of civil society', says Supreme Court
CBI arrests directors of Bharat Papers in Rs 87.88-cr loan fraud case
London high court rejects Nirav Modi's appeal against extradition
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Second round of Assam-Meghalaya border talks likely by November-end: Sangma
Business Standard

9 Indians among 10 killed, several injured in Maldives fire incident

Officials said 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire, which originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage, local media reported.

Topics
Maldives | Fire accident | Indians

IANS  |  Male 

Representative Image
"We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Male which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities," the Indian High Commission in Male tweeted.

At least 10 people, including nine Indians, were killed and several others injured when a fire swept through cramped lodgings of foreign workers in Male, the Maldivian fire service said.

Officials said 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire, which originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage, local media reported.

He added that it took them about four hours to put out the fire.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Male which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities," the Indian High Commission in Male tweeted.

An evacuation centre has been set up in a nearby stadium, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Maldives said.

"NDMA has established an evacuation centre in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support."

The Maldivian capital, best known as an upmarket tourist destination, is one of the world's most densely populated cities.

Foreign workers make up about half of Male's 250,000-strong population and are mostly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Their poor living conditions of foreign workers was found out during the Covid-19 pandemic when the infection spread three times faster among foreign workers compared with locals.

Approximately 29,000 Indians live and work in the Maldives and almost 22,000 of them live in Male, the capital city.

They comprise nurses, teachers, managers, doctors, engineers, accountants and other professionals.

--IANS

mi/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maldives

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 13:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.