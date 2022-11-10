Will let agencies investigate: Telangana Minister after ED raids his house

Minister Gangula Kamalakar, whose residence was raided by the on Wednesday in connection with a granite company involved in an alleged illegal mining case, said that he is cooperating with the government and will let the agencies investigate.

Earlier on Wednesday ED conducted raids at minister Gangula Kamalakar's residence in Karimnagar in connection with a granite company involved in an alleged .

"ED officials have checked everything and went through all the documents, we will let the agencies investigate. We are cooperating with the government," Kamalakar said.

Kamalakar, who is the Welfare & Civil Supplies Minister and was on an international trip, returned to Hyderabad city.

Speaking to the media at the airport, he detailed the entire episode of the raids in his absence and claimed that he helped the officials open his lockers via a video call while he was in Dubai.

"We have granite companies/bodies, since the last 31 years. We are into granite business. Several people have complained stating that we are looting granite industry. We have said that they (agencies) should investigate what is right. We are open and that is the reason today the agency has checked everything, they have conducted raids in granite companies. I was in Dubai at the time they called me," he said.

"Through video call, I told them to open all the lockers, my residence was locked and there were no keys. I told them (officials) to break the lock and I was live at that time. At my residence, ED officials and my PA were there. Through video call I told them how to open lockers, they (officials) said there are no keys to enter into the residence, I only told them to open the door by breaking the lock," the Minister added while also stating that the officials have checked everything and saw all the documents.

