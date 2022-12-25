JUST IN
Over 12 school students of Bihar injured as bus overturns in Jharkhand
Business Standard

90 sheeps, 8 vultures die after being hit by 2 trains in Balrampur

As many as 90 sheep and eight vultures died on Sunday after being hit by two trains in Balrampur

As many as 90 sheep and eight vultures died on Sunday after being hit by two trains in Balrampur.

The incident happened in the Pachperwa police station area, near the Saryu bridge

After being attacked by dogs, the cattle ran towards the railway track where they were hit by the train.

The vultures gathered over the cattle corpses when they too were hit by another train.

Gaisari MLA SP Yadav visited the spot and demanded Rs 40 lakh compensation in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 21:29 IST

