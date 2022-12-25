JUST IN
Business Standard

Former PM Indira Gandhi gave new direction to India's development: HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum in New Delhi

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Indira Gandhi

ANI  Politics 

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief, Himachal Congress campaign committee
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum in New Delhi.

Chief minister Sukhu said the supreme sacrifice made by Indira Gandhi for the integrity and unity of the country would always be remembered.

He said Indira Gandhi would always be remembered for her great personality and for decisions taken in the interest of the people and the country.

Sukhu said, "Indira Gandhi had taken many unprecedented decisions as Prime Minister which gave a new direction to the country's development."

The chief minister claimed Himachal was established as a separate state under Indira Gandhi. It was due to her decision that Himachal Pradesh was put on the path of development and progress, he said.

Sukhu said the people of Himachal would always remember former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for providing full statehood to Himachal, fulfilling the long pending demand of the people of the state.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 21:23 IST

