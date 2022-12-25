JUST IN
Tourist inflow information to be collected through drones in Himachal
Transformative reforms in last 8 years brought transparency: Jitendra Singh
Uttarakhand govt holds gram chaupals in districts on Good Governance Day
Over-ground worker of terrorists arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Ready to work with India for growth of bilateral relations: China
UP CM distributes wheelchairs, tricycles to people with disabilities
New metabolite that can detect liver cancer by urine test discovered
Sanctuary for stray cattle to come up in Muzaffarnagar: Sanjeev Balyan
Agra man who returned from China tests positive for Covid-19: CMO
Steps taken to prevent Covid, people should follow precautions: Haryana Min
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Tourist inflow information to be collected through drones in Himachal
icon-arrow-left
Board exams: Haryana wants wake-up 'alarm' for students by temples, mosques
Business Standard

On Scindia's assurance, minister wears shoes forsaken for road completion

Madhya Pradesh Minister started wearing shoes on the assurance of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia 66 days after he gave them up seeking completion of road works in his Gwalior constituency

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Jyotiraditya Scindia

Press Trust of India  |  Gwalior 

Jyotiraditya Scindia
File Photo of Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar on Sunday started wearing shoes on the assurance of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia 66 days after he gave them up seeking completion of road works in his Gwalior constituency.

The state energy minister, a staunch loyalist of Scindia, was offered a pair of shoes by the latter during the day.

"Tomar had stopped wearing shoes for the construction of roads in his area. The chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has given approval for these road works and they will be soon completed and inaugurated," Scindia told reporters.

Tomar was among several Congress MLAs who quit the party in March 2020 along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government.

He won a bypoll on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in 2020 and was made energy minister in the Chouhan government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 21:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU