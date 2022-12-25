On Scindia's assurance, minister wears shoes forsaken for road completion

Minister Pradyumna Singh Tomar on Sunday started wearing shoes on the assurance of Union Minister 66 days after he gave them up seeking completion of road works in his Gwalior constituency.

The state energy minister, a staunch loyalist of Scindia, was offered a pair of shoes by the latter during the day.

"Tomar had stopped wearing shoes for the construction of roads in his area. The chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) has given approval for these road works and they will be soon completed and inaugurated," Scindia told reporters.

Tomar was among several Congress MLAs who quit the party in March 2020 along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of the Kamal Nath government.

He won a bypoll on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket in 2020 and was made energy minister in the Chouhan government.

