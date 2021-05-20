Nearly half of the vaccination sites for 18-plus to shut from May 21: AAP

-
AAP MLA Atishi on Thursday said nearly half of the vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group in Delhi are likely to be shut from Friday as the city has less than a day's stock of Covishield left.
The vaccination centres administering Covaxin to the people in the city have been shut for nearly a week, she said.
"We have less than a day's stock of Covishield left for the 18-44 age group. There are 99 schools where 368 vaccination sites are there. Nearly 150 of these sites will have to close down from tomorrow owing to vaccine shortage," Atishi said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.
The national capital has two days of Covaxin and nine days of Covishield stock left for the 45 plus age group, healthcare workers and frontline workers, she said.
The AAP MLA added that 50,000 doses of Covishield will be received by the city government Thursday evening.
Over 68,000 people were vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday in Delhi. The number is less since Wednesdays and Fridays are reserved for routine immunisation of children and many COVID vaccination centres are shut.
