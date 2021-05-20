Govt should issue white paper on Covid-vaccination strategy: Congress

-
ALSO READ
Tika Utsav: Bihar ramps up efforts to vaccinate people against Covid-19
'Tika Utsav' beginning of second big war on coronavirus, says PM Modi
Govt celebrated Tika Utsav but made no arrangements for vaccines: Priyanka
Tika Utsav: Maharashtra, Rajasthan, UP administered around 10 mn vax
Nadda asks BJP members to work to make 'Tika Utsav' successful
-
The Congress on Thursday said the government should issue a white paper on its COVID-vaccination strategy and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accelerate the work on inoculating all Indians against the viral disease on a war footing.
Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said this is not the time for image-building but to help the people in need during the pandemic.
He also expressed concern over the spread of the coronavirus in villages and said the prime minister needs to work together with the states to step up medical facilities in rural areas and vaccinate more and more people.
"We demand that the government issue a white paper on its vaccination policy for all to know how many vaccines have been procured and are in the pipeline to vaccinate all Indians," Shukla told reporters.
"This is not the time to indulge in image-building. Forget about your image, save people's lives instead. Set aside your image management and put together all your energies in helping people come out of COVID. Try and take everyone together," he said.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, who is in-charge of the party's Himachal Pradesh affairs, said the coronavirus is spreading in villages, which is a cause of worry.
He highlighted the lack of testing facilities, hospitals, doctors and medical infrastructure in rural areas.
"The number of corona-infected patients may have reduced, but the death rate is still high, which is of concern. This is a big challenge for us now," Shukla said.
He said according to experts, around 90 lakh people have to be vaccinated daily to break the chain of the virus, but the current vaccination rate is very slow.
"If the virus chain does not break, then the third wave is imminent. I would urge the central government and the prime minister to procure vaccines on a war footing and negotiate on behalf of the states," the Congress leader said, adding that the vaccines should be made available in the open market.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU